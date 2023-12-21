Among the transfers and top-25 recruits and the upcoming Cotton Bowl berth, Mizzou football might have just got its best news yet.

Both offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and defensive coordinator Blake Baker have signed contract extensions, MU head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced via X on Wednesday afternoon.

The details of the contract extensions were not immediately clear.

Moore, in the first year as MU’s OC, was set to earn $575,000 per year in total compensation through 2024, with an increase to $600,000 in 2025.

Baker, who was extended last season and is in his second season as Missouri’s DC, was to earn $1,100,000 for the 2023 season in total compensation, with annual increases of $100,000 per year through the 2025 campaign. His previous contract was set to end Feb. 28, 2026.

Missouri Tigers football team new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore answers questions from reporters before the basketball game against the Vanderbilt Commodores Mizzou Arena.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Mizzou football coordinators Blake Baker, Kirby Moore sign contract extensions