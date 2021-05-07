Mitchell Trubisky working out with some Bills receivers on Friday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is getting to know some of his new teammates. On Friday, Trubisky, and wideouts Brandon Powell, Isaiah McKenzie and Gabriel Davis were all working out together.

Also worth noting is the cameraperson. Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was there as well.

Check out some of the action posted on social media via Bills Wire’s Bradley Gelber:

McKenzie in particular has been getting after it a lot this offseason. Not only was he pictured here, he’s also been working out in Florida with Bills punter Matt Haack.

Related

WATCH: Greg Rousseau gets surprise video from family after bring drafted

Power rankings: Buffalo Bills named best team in AFC

Brandon Beane's interesting unvaccinated player comment

QB Zach Smith will have rookie tryout with Bills

Recommended Stories

  • NFL had talk with Brandon Beane following vaccination comments

    Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane heard from NFL following COVID-19 vaccination comment.

  • QB Zach Smith will have rookie tryout with Bills

    Buffalo Bills will have QB Zach Smith from Tulsa in for a rookie tryout.

  • Bills DE Greg Rousseau’s odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

    Buffalo Bills DE Greg Rousseau's rookie of the year odds in 2021.

  • Buffalo Bills: Updated depth chart projection after the 2021 NFL draft

    Buffalo Bills depth chart following 2021 NFL draft.

  • Local QB being recruited by Gamecocks to focus on defense. Does it matter to him?

    The Spring Valley prospect has talked to Shane Beamer and Torrian Gray about getting some quarterback packages.

  • The rise and fall of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

    Andrew Cuomo was a rising star in the Democratic Party, mentored by Bill Clinton and married to a Kennedy. But as governor of New York, his popularity dropped after news broke of alleged COVID coverups and sexual harassment accusations.

  • Liz Cheney Is Not the Problem

    Representative Liz Cheney has likely talked herself out of a Republican leadership position. Cheney was already on the hot seat early this year for breaking with most of her party and voting to impeach President Donald Trump, saying of the January 6 Capitol riot, “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.” Despite a move against her, Republicans ended up voting to retain her as conference chair in early February. Shortly after surviving the attempt to oust her, Cheney responded to a reporter’s question about Trump’s looming speech at CPAC by saying, “I don’t believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.” This was directly opposed to the response of House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who was standing next to her. To be sure, McCarthy himself, on January 13, said that Trump “bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.” But weeks later, he went to Mar-a-Lago to make peace with Trump. Cheney has not, and won’t. Both in response to questions and when not directly prompted, she has taken every opportunity to assail Trump and the stolen-election narrative. She drew headlines in February with a speech hosted by the Reagan Institute framing the Capitol riot thus: “You certainly saw anti-Semitism. You saw the symbols of Holocaust denial . . . you saw a Confederate flag being carried through the rotunda.” She gave an interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox saying she would not vote for Donald Trump in 2024. She defended, on Twitter, greeting Joe Biden civilly at his joint address to Congress. None of these things are objectionable, but the cumulative effect of them has been to keep her name in the headlines for her personal views, when that’s not what’s expected of the conference chair. She now is almost certain to lose her job, and indeed, seems to be embracing her role as a martyr of her own conference. Of course, at the end of the day, the problem isn’t that Cheney is making controversial statements; the problem is that Republicans consider her obviously true statements to be controversial. In a recent tweet that sent the move to ditch her into overdrive, Cheney wrote in response to a Trump statement calling his election defeat THE BIG LIE: “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.” This should not be considered provocative. It isn’t Cheney who is preventing Republicans from moving on and repairing the wounds from the 2020 election. It is Trump himself. Six months after being defeated, he still won’t drop it — in statements, in TV appearances, and in impromptu speeches to small crowds at Mar-a-Lago. These statements are divisive and false, yet the same people now coming after Cheney don’t raise a peep about them. Indeed, Cheney is being accused of distracting from the fight against Biden when some Trump supporters have displayed more passion about taking her out than opposing Biden’s $6 trillion agenda. If Cheney’s enemies think we should be talking about Biden and not Trump, they’ve certainly picked a funny way to show it. It’s also worth noting that Cheney is not in danger because she is a RINO who has broken with the party on policy. She has maintained an overwhelmingly conservative voting record and, while noninterventionists may object to her hawkishness, that does not explain the movement to oust her. If there was any doubt, this was made all the more clear when Trump endorsed Representative Elise Stefanik to succeed Cheney. While Cheney voted 92.9 percent of the time with Trump’s position on actual issues, according to FiveThirtyEight, Stefanik only did so 77.7 percent of the time. As for hawkishness, Stefanik disagreed with Trump’s proposed withdrawal from Syria. And when Trump wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan, Stefanik proudly co-sponsored the Ensuring a Secure Afghanistan Act, declaring that, “The consequences of President Obama’s premature withdrawal from Iraq were far too significant for us to risk making the same mistake in Afghanistan.” The lead sponsor of that bill was none other than Liz Cheney. But unlike Cheney, Stefanik stood with Trump by peddling his mendacious claims and voting against certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory. It’s a sad commentary on the state of the House GOP that this has now become a condition of advancement.

  • Michael B. Jordan 'bombed' his audition for Star Wars

    The Force wasn't with Michael B. Jordan when he auditioned for Star Wars. The actor opened up to Variety this week about once auditioning for a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens — and completely bombing. "I think that was probably my worst audition to date," the actor said. Jordan explained the extreme secrecy of J.J. Abrams' film threw him off, noting that "when you're reading for these high-level projects, there's never really any specificity in the sides." "Everything's like super vague," he said. "Everything is in secret. Reading through, I just couldn't connect it. I definitely bombed that one for sure." The Creed star was evidently going for the role that John Boyega ended up being cast in, which IndieWire notes Tom Holland says he also failed to get. In Holland's case, he apparently couldn't stop laughing during his audition at a woman making "bleep bloop bloop" sounds while trying to act like a droid. "I obviously didn't get the part," Holland said. "That wasn't my best moment." More stories from theweek.comLiz Cheney's heresy5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's shunning of Liz CheneyConservatives say McConnell is battling the Democrats' voting rights bill with 'Supreme Court fight' fervor

  • U.S. minority children lag whites in full-time classroom learning -education secretary

    A much lower percentage of Black, Hispanic and Asian secondary school students are enrolled in full-time, in-person learning in the United States than their white peers, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on Thursday. "Even when offered in-person options, many Black, Hispanic, and Asian students, as well as multilingual learners and students with disabilities, are still learning fully remote," Cardona said in a statement. Authorities are monitoring the data closely and reaching out to states and school districts that are not offering full-time, in-person learning, Cardona said in an interview with MSNBC.

  • Top prospects to watch as minor league baseball season gets underway

    Where do Jarred Kelenic, Wander Franco, Nate Pearson and other top players stand as minor league baseball teams begin their season?

  • Report: Panthers were tipped off that Saints targeted LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

    The 2021 NFL draft included plenty of drama, like the Panthers picking LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr. to keep him away from the rival Saints.

  • Philadelphia Eagles claim former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson off of waivers

    Philadelphia Eagles claim former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson off of waivers

  • Federal Grand Jury Indicts Derek Chauvin, Other Officers on Civil Rights Charges in Murder of George Floyd

    Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts last month in the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin's defense attorney is currently pushing for a new trial.

  • Weak Jobs Report Shows Limits of ‘Stimulus’

    The strong economic recovery came to a surprising halt amid the federal government reporting only 266,000 new net jobs created in April. Axios adds that “forecasters had floated gains close to 1 million, making this the biggest miss, relative to expectations, in decades.” And that is not the only bad news: March’s booming 916,000 net jobs gain was also revised down to 770,000. The unemployment rate that was projected by the Congressional Budget Office to continue falling toward 5.3 percent by the end of the year instead nudged up from 6.0 to 6.1 percent. Notably, that CBO forecast of a strong labor-market recovery was released even before President Biden signed the latest $1.9 trillion “stimulus” bill into law on March 11. Advocates promised that adding this budget-busting legislation – with its relief checks, state- and local-government bailouts, school-renovation grants, and unemployment-bonus checks – would accelerate the recovery and drive down joblessness even faster than the CBO forecast. While it’s still early, the latest jobs figures suggest that the post-stimulus recovery is instead slowing down. Yet the immediate response from House speaker Nancy Pelosi was that “the evidence is clear that the economy demands urgent action.” What more “urgent action” could Congress possibly impose on the economy? In the past year, it has enacted $5.4 trillion in pandemic-relief legislation – totaling roughly one-quarter of the national debt. The Federal Reserve has reduced interest rates to nearly zero and added $3.7 trillion to its balance sheet. The typical family of four has received $11,400 in relief checks despite not losing any income. Overall, Washington has shot a 25-percent-of-GDP bazooka at the economy that exceeds even its response to the Great Depression. If the economy is still underperforming, the problem is obviously not a lack of congressional meddling. Pelosi’s comments are reflective of the “heads I win, tails you lose” arguments often employed by advocates of massive fiscal stimulus. When Congress spends trillions and the economy responds positively, they credit the stimulus spending and claim that we should have done even more. When Congress spends trillions and the economy does not respond, the same advocates assert that the stimulus spending must have been too small, and Congress should double down on spending and debt. In this framework, the case for stimulus spending is non-falsifiable. Every possible economic outcome is considered proof that stimulus works. A similar thing happened during the 2008–2009 “Great Recession.” President Obama’s $800 billion stimulus bill did not end the recession – the economy was already out of recession by the summer of 2009, before more than a small fraction of the law had even been implemented. Nor is there strong evidence that these expensive initiatives notably aided the recovery. Despite $2 trillion in stimulus costs (including subsequent legislation through 2013), the recovery saw the economy grow at just half the annual rates projected by the White House and the Congressional Budget Office. In fact, the recovery performed even weaker than the White House and CBO’s “zero-stimulus” projections. White House economists predicted in early 2009 that enacting the stimulus would raise total employment by 3.3 million over current levels by the fall of 2010 – versus a decline of 0.4 million without the legislation. The bill was enacted, and actual employment declined by an additional 3 million over that period. The stimulus didn’t cause the further jobs decline, but there is little evidence it slowed the decline either. In short, the last time Washington engaged in trillions of dollars in stimulus spending, the economy missed every White House and CBO benchmark by a wide margin – and performed even worse than the “zero-stimulus” projection. The $2 trillion in total stimulus – using a commonly asserted multiplier of 1.5 – should have created a $3 trillion burst of economic activity and overheated the economy. Instead, this spending purchased only more debt and the weakest economic recovery since the Great Depression. And yet the dominant liberal narrative today is that the 2009–2013 economy was doomed by insufficient levels of stimulus. This narrative drove much of the liberal enthusiasm for responding to the current recession with a staggering $5.4 trillion (and counting) in spending and debt, little of which was directly related to public health. Evidently, the failure of stimulus proves only that we need more stimulus. In reality, it is not difficult to see why the economy may not respond strongly to the latest stimulus law. Rebate checks have been largely saved. Schools are not expected to spend their renovation grants until the mid to late 2020s. State and local governments were sent $350 billion in bailout funds despite no longer having large budget deficits to close. Even liberal economists criticized the bill as excessive and ineffective, not that congressional spenders were paying much attention to their critics. Most crucially, the $300 weekly federal-unemployment-benefit bonus combines with state benefits (averaging $387 per week) to equal $687, or the equivalent of roughly $17 per hour – which exceeds the wages that a large share of unemployed workers had been earning in their previous jobs. Even left-wing economist Paul Krugman wrote in his textbook that “if unemployment becomes more attractive because of the unemployment benefit, some unemployed workers may no longer try to find a job, or may not try to find one as quickly as they would without the benefit.” This was not necessarily a problem at the peak of the pandemic, when public-health experts wanted unemployed workers of certain industries to stay home. But paying people more to stay home becomes a large problem when the economy begins reopening and “help wanted” signs go ignored. The economy has roughly 7 million job openings (as of late February), and yet total employment rose by just 266,000 last month. America is still down 7.6 million jobs during the recession, and part of the problem is that the labor-force-participation rate has recovered just half of its pandemic-driven decline. We should expect President Biden and congressional Democrats to assert that the softening economy is even more reason to pass the President’s $4 trillion infrastructure package. However, economists on the left and right broadly agree that infrastructure spending is totally ineffective as short-term stimulus given its glacially slow spend-out rates. And economists from the Tax Foundation to Penn’s Wharton School broadly agree that the infrastructure proposals’ $3 trillion in accompanying taxes are so destructive that the combined effect of the bill would be to reduce long-term economic growth, jobs, and wages. No matter. When the economy responds poorly to that budget-busting initiative, advocates will tell us again that it must have been too small.

  • Eagles claim ex-Lions RB Kerryon Johnson off waivers

    Johnson will stay in the NFC

  • Everything You Need from Costco to Stock Your Summer Pantry

    Get ready for grilling and outdoor dining with these budget-friendly condiments, marinades, BBQ sauces, salad toppers, and more.

  • Here's a High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    As a dividend investor, you want a company that accomplishes two things. One, it should pay out an attractive dividend yield. Both these qualities are often found in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

  • I watched Arizona’s unprecedented election audit – here’s what’s happening

    Experts say the effort, trundling along slowly in Phoenix, is unreliable and dangerous Contractors working for Cyber Ninjas in Phoenix examine and recount ballots from the 2020 election. Photograph: Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Happy Thursday, I’m writing from Phoenix, where I’m spending the week covering a remarkable GOP audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa county, home to the majority of Arizona’s registered voters. The audit, which is unprecedented in US elections, is being watched with alarm around the country. Experts say it is a non-credible effort to fuel doubts about the 2020 race. And there’s some evidence similar efforts could pop up elsewhere. Maricopa county has already conducted multiple audits of the 2020 race and confirmed the results. The firm hired by the GOP-controlled Arizona senate has little experience in election audits, and experts are deeply concerned its methodology is unreliable and will only lead to more doubt about the results of the 2020 race in Arizona. The CEO of the firm, called Cyber Ninjas, supported baseless conspiracy theories about the election. The effort also appears to be receiving considerable outside funding from Trump allies who tried to assist in his efforts to overthrow the election results. The audit is taking place in a coliseum on McDowell Road here in Phoenix that used to be home to the Suns, the city’s basketball team (its nickname is the Madhouse on McDowell). For all the attention around the audit, the thing that stood out to me the most when I watched it up close on Tuesday was how slow and sleepy things were. Of the 46 tables in the arena, less than half were filled with people counting. Ken Bennett, a former Arizona secretary of state who is serving as the senate’s liaison to the audit, said officials hoped to have more counters in the arena soon, but temporary workers were undergoing background checks. Audit counters are divided into several teams and wear colored shirts to denote which they are a part of (there’s pink, blue, green and yellow). Three members of each team are at each table and mark down what’s on the ballot as it rotates on a lazy susan around the table. The whole process isn’t quick – I timed one table counting 29 ballots in three minutes on Tuesday. Once a batch of ballots is counted, a designated person at the table makes sure the tallies of all three counters match. The ballots then are moved over to a second station, where workers photograph them and put them through a device resembling a scanner. The purpose of this station appears to be to verify the authenticity of the ballots. It reportedly relies on dubious technology from Jovan Pulitzer, an election conspiracy-theory advocate, that purports to verify the authenticity of ballots by checking the paper folds and ink. Auditors are also reportedly looking for traces of bamboo in the ballot paper, an echo of a baseless conspiracy theory that ballots were smuggled in from Asia. Even some people helping with the audit are skeptical of Pulitzer’s technology. “This guy is nuts,” John Brakey, an election transparency advocate who was brought in to help with the audit, told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s a fraudster … It’s ridiculous that we’re doing some of this.” Outside the stadium, I noticed a small tent with about five supporters that had signs supporting the audit. It was surrounded by signs that said “expose voter fraud” and that labeled the Republican-controlled Maricopa county board of supervisors, which objected to the audit, “enemies of the nation”. I sat down in one of the lawn chairs they had set up and asked them what exactly they hoped the audit would achieve, especially since the county had already audited the ballots. “We are pretty certain that Biden did win something. He won the most out of state votes, he won the most non-registered votes, he won the most double votes and people out of state, and all of that,” said Kelly Johnson, a retired lawyer from Huntington, California, who traveled to Phoenix to support the audit. There’s no evidence of Arizona or elsewhere of widespread voter fraud or other malfeasance. I followed up by asking Johnson if he would accept Biden won Arizona and the election if the audit showed that was true. “Personally, yes,” he said.

  • Nick Nurse calls report on Nate Bjorkgren’s time in Toronto a 'bald-faced lie'

    Nick Nurse defended his former assistant and called out one particular detail of the story he says is "100 percent false."

  • LSU quarterback TJ Finley enters transfer portal

    TJ Finley started five games as a true freshman for LSU during the 2020 season.