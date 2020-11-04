Mitchell Trubisky has shoulder injury, which should put questions about Nick Foles' job security to rest

Mitchell Trubisky played one snap last week against the New Orleans Saints. He suffered an injury on that lone snap.

That could end any question about whether the Chicago Bears should make yet another quarterback change. Trubisky is being evaluated for a shoulder injury, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Trubisky began the season as the Bears’ starting quarterback, was given a quick hook after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 and Nick Foles has had the job ever since. Foles hasn’t played great and there were questions about whether Trubisky should get another shot.

Even if that seemed imprudent, the injury might take away the option anyway.

Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears is tackled by Alex Anzalone of the New Orleans Saints in Trubisky's lone play last week. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) More

Mitchell Trubisky hurt on his lone play

Trubisky’s one play was a read option in the first quarter. He kept the ball for a 3-yard gain, was tackled by Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone and apparently injured his shoulder then.

That sums up Trubisky’s 2020 pretty well. He had been criticized endlessly since last season, when he had a poor season. This offseason the Bears traded for Foles, and restructured his contract to guarantee him $21 million, but Trubisky still was the starter to begin the season. The Bears started well despite Trubisky still being mediocre, and Matt Nagy was strangely quick to bench him.

When it looked like Trubisky might get another shot, or at least be used in some capacity, he came in for one play — his first play since that interception against Atlanta in Week 3 — and got hurt. That’s rough.

Nick Foles has struggled too

Depending how bad Trubisky’s shoulder injury is, Foles’ job security might not be a question anymore.

Not that Trubisky would be the answer, but Foles has failed to give much life to the Bears offense since taking over as the team’s starter. When a team’s offense struggles, fans often yell for the backup, even if the backup is the one they spent all offseason complaining about.

Either way, the Bears don’t have much of an answer at quarterback or for their sputtering offense. But at least Foles is healthy.

