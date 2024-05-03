Mitchell boys tennis prevails in ESD home dual against Watertown

May 3—MITCHELL — A strong performance in singles play in the lower flights propelled Mitchell High School boys tennis in a dual victory on Friday.

The Kernels defended Hitchcock Park against visiting Eastern South Dakota Conference rival Watertown, prevailing to win the dual 5-4. The victory improves Mitchell's season record to 16-5 and 8-2 in ESD play.

In doubles competition, the Kernels' Flight 3 team of Cooper Star and Sutton Thompson picked up the victory in straight sets over Sam Karst and Joey Meester, 6-4, 7-6 (5), but Watertown took the other two doubles matchups.

The Arrows' Curtis Sneden and Evan Meester defeated Jager Juracek and Luke Jerke at No. 1 doubles 6-4, 6-3, and Skyler Stanton and Justin Remmers won at No. 2 doubles over Matthew Mauszycki and Levi Loken 7-5, 6-3.

Mitchell took home four of the six singles varsity matches, with Mauszycki winning the lone match to go three sets at No. 3 singles 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 over Remmers. Star earned the 6-3, 6-0 win over Joey Meester at No. 4 singles, Loken defeated Stanton 6-1, 6-4 at No. 5 singles, and Asher Dannenbring took down Matthew Bertsch 6-3, 6-1 at No. 6 singles.

Watertown earned the victories at the top of the flight chart, with Sneden defeating Juracek 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and Evan Meester winning at No. 2 singles over Jerke 6-1, 6-0.

Mitchell returns to action at noon on Saturday, May 4, making up its road triangular date, postponed from Tuesday, April 30, due to weather, against Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Harrisburg at Kuehn Park in Sioux Falls.

The Eastern South Dakota Conference tennis meet, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Pierre, has been moved to the Huether Family Match Pointe facility in Sioux Falls in order to play the tournament indoors.

Mitchell 5, Watertown 4

Friday at Hitchcock Park, in Mitchell

Singles:

No. 1: Curtis Sneden (WAT) def. Jager Juracek, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Evan Meester (WAT) def. Luke Jerke, 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki (MIT) def. Justin Remmers, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8

No. 4: Cooper Star (MIT) def. Joey Meester, 6-3, 6-0

No. 5: Levi Loken (MIT) def. Skyler Stanton, 6-1, 6-4

No. 6: Asher Dannenbring (MIT) def. Matthew Bertsch, 6-3, 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1: Curtis Sneden / Evan Meester (WAT) def. Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke, 6-4, 6-3

No. 2: Skyler Stanton / Justin Remmers (WAT) def. Matthew Mauszycki / Levi Loken, 7-5, 6-3

No. 3: Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson (MIT) def. Sam Karst / Joey Meester, 6-4, 7-6 (5)