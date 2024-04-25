Missouri State basketball guard Raphe Ayres to enter transfer portal

The last of the Missouri State men's basketball players who played extended minutes for the Bears during the 2023-24 season announced he's entering the transfer portal.

Raphe Ayres posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday afternoon that he is seeking to use his final two years of eligibility elsewhere.

I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with a finance degree and two years of NCAA eligibility remaining. All glory to god❤️ pic.twitter.com/7xO6gxfTaL — Raphe Ayres (@rapheayres) April 25, 2024

Nick Kramer, Tommy Pinegar and Davion Hill are the only remaining players from Dana Ford's final roster before he was fired at the end of the season. Hill used his redshirt while Kramer appeared in eight games and made two starts before suffering a season-ending injury. The three returners combine for 16 appearances, 127 minutes, 14 total minutes and 30 combined points.

Ayres appeared in 31 games for MSU last season and made 11 starts. He averaged 17.6 minutes, 2.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. The Arlington, Virginia, native appeared in 24 games and made nine starts the year before.

New Missouri State head coach Cuonzo Martin will now have an additional scholarship to play with as he continues to build his roster. Martin's added two transfers and an incoming freshman since he was announced as head coach.

The Bears have seven open scholarships to fill before the 2024-25 season.

