Missouri State AD Kyle Moats makes rare in-season statement on Dana Ford: 'We expect more'

Missouri State Athletics Director Kyle Moats released a rare in-season statement regarding the men's basketball program and its head coach following their third-consecutive loss.

Missouri State, which lost 77-53 to Murray State on Wednesday night, has lost two straight games by 24 or more points. The Bears lost 86-60 at Bradley on Saturday.

In a letter addressed to "Bears Fans," Moats expressed his frustration and said he's had conversations with sixth-year men's basketball coach Dana Ford.

"The last two Bears conference games have not been indicative of the kind of basketball we expect from our Missouri State teams," Moats wrote. "Like you, I am passionate about our program and share in the frustration that many of you have expressed. We expect more.

"I have spoken to coach Ford, and we both expect changes in all aspects of our team's performance moving forward. He has spoken about the team's energy and effort, and we will look to make improvements in those areas as well as toughness on the floor and the results in the standings.

"It is coach Ford's responsibility to get the players to play at a competitive level. It is my job to continually evaluate the program's progress to make sure that happens.

"Thank you for your passion and support of Bears basketball, and we look forward to better days ahead. Go Bears!"

Missouri State Athletic Director Kyle Moats and Head Coach Dana Ford walk from the post game press conference after a 77-53 loss to the Murray State Racers at Great Southern Bank Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Ford is in the second-to-last season of his contract. A buyout would pay him half of the payments due on the remaining months of his deal.

Ford is 98-73 in his six seasons as head coach. The Bears have yet to reach the Arch Madness title game or win a league title under his leadership.

Moats backed Ford in late February before the 2022-23 team's appearance at Arch Madness saying there was "much to be excited for now and in the future under Coach Ford's leadership."

