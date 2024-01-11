Missouri State basketball embarrassed by Murray State, drops third straight

A chunk of the few Missouri State men's basketball fans who decided to attend Wednesday night's game at Great Southern Bank Arena made their way to the exits as the first-half buzzer rang.

They had seen enough.

A team that was embarrassed nights before on the road amid a two-game losing streak showed no fight before trailing by 23 at halftime en route to a 77-53 loss against Murray State (7-9, 4-1).

Missouri State (9-7, 1-4) has now lost three straight games and four straight Missouri Valley Conference contests. The Bears have lost six of their last nine games after starting the season 6-1.

More: Missouri State basketball's disaster at Bradley was, as Dana Ford said, 'unacceptable'

Murray State's Quincy Anderson block a shot by Missouri State junior Alston Mason during a game at Great Southern Bank Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Missouri State basketball's first half was as bad as it gets

The Bears appeared energized with a willingness to share the ball as they built up an 8-2 lead less than three-and-a-half minutes into the game.

That was all the feel-good the Bears got. They then reverted into the team that does nothing but chuck up 3's and take ill-advised shots. Defensively, they couldn't get stops while the Bears allowed many open looks.

Missouri State shot 23.3% in the half while going 4 of 19 from deep. The Bears were 1 for 6 from the free throw line while getting outrebounded 25-17.

JaCobi Wood led Murray State with 14 points in the half. Muray State, as a team, shot 48.5% before taking a 42-19 lead.

More: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins: How Springfield fans can watch playoffs on Peacock

Missouri State Bears Head Coach Dana Ford as the Bears took on the Murray State Racers at Great Southern Bank Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.

Murray State basketball continued to embarrass the Bears in the second half

To start the second half, sixth-year head coach Dana Ford had fifth-year senior center Dawson Carper on the floor who had played just 13 minutes all year. Carper remained on the floor until there was 13:30 left in the game.

Carper didn't make a difference when it came to the Bears' efforts at chipping at the Racers' lead but they finally looked somewhat competent although Murray State hit seven of its first eight shots — yes, the first half was that bad. In the ever-so-important second-half scoring battle, the Racers only outscored the Bears by four before he was rotated out.

Those who left at halftime didn't miss much. Murray State cruised for the remainder of the night as Missouri State suffered its second-straight defeat of 20 or more points.

More: Here are the 2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions' best players

Up next

It won't get much easier for Missouri State as it will hit the road for a two-game stay in the Hoosier State. The Bears are 1-5 on the road and will start their trip with a game at Evansville on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Bears will then play Valley-leader Indiana State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. They will return home to play Illinois State on Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or X at@WyattWheeler_NL. He's also the host of the weekly "Wyatt's World Podcast" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other podcasting platforms

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State basketball blown out by Murray State in MVC action