Missouri Southern’s Cole Gayman Named MIAA Pitcher of the Week

KANSAS CITY, MO — The MIAA announced their baseball players of the week and after a shutout performance on last Friday night, Missouri Southern Junior Pitcher, Cole Gayman has been named this week’s MIAA Pitcher of the Week.

He earns the Pitcher of the Week honors for the 5th time this season.

In Friday’s game, the Webb City alum pitched a complete game shutout as the Lions went on to win, 5-0, to win game one of their three game series.

Gayman struck out 5 batters in 9 innings and only allowed three hits.

He picked up his 9th win of the year and improved to 9-1 on the season for the Lions.

In the MIAA, Gayman currently leads the conference in ERA with a 1.93 and is tied for first in Wins (9) and Strikeouts (79).

Missouri Southern will certainly need Gayman to bring his best stuff this Friday when the Lions hit the road for game one against #2 Central Missouri.

Game one of the series has a start time for 6:00 p.m. and will be played at Crane Stadium/Tompkins Field in Warrensburg, Missouri.

