‘Lean and mean’ Kristian Williams ready to lead Missouri football’s defensive tackle rotation

When Missouri defensive tackle Kristian Williams speaks, his teammates listen.

Williams, who’s returning to Missouri football in 2024 for his sixth season of college football, is the only returning member of the Tigers’ defensive tackle rotation from its Cotton Bowl-winning roster.

Jayden Jernigan, Josh Landry and Realus George Jr. are all out of eligibility and have NFL aspirations, leaving Mizzou with a significant hole to fill in interior defensive line coach Al Davis’ patented four-man rotation.

Williams could have gone, too. Davis knows how big it was that he returned.

“It was major to get him back,” Davis said, “‘cause you don’t want to lose the whole group, right?”

Williams, who’s played 25 games in black and gold since transferring from Oregon two seasons ago, made 11 starts in 2023 and appeared in all 13 of Missouri’s games. He registered 25 tackles, including five for loss, and was a crucial member of a defense that held Ohio State to just three points in the Cotton Bowl.

But while getting Williams’ production back is big, the return of Williams’ leadership is just as, if not more, valuable in Davis’ eyes.

“When that dog barks,” Davis said, “everybody listens.”

It’s no secret why.

“It’s one of those deals where Kristian earned his respect around here,” Davis said. “He's the only kid on the football team that’s gonna be fully dressed for football practice before we go to position drills. He's the only kid that you're gonna see up here on an off day, right, consistently. Now, some guys come in on Saturday. Most of our team comes in on Saturday. Well, who’s gonna be here on Sunday, too? Kristian Williams. … So when he talks the whole program listens.”

While Williams’ role as a leader on MU’s 2024 defense seems set in stone, Davis says it's not a new development that Williams’ teammates are looking to him.

“He earned that (respect) way before the other three seniors (Jernigan, Landry and George) got out of here and D Rob (defensive end Darius Robinson) was gone,” Davis said. “When those guys were here, and Kristian said something, they listened, too.”

In spring practice, Williams is continuing to lead by example.

According to Davis, Williams showed up eight pounds lighter before spring practice even started, now checking in at a listed 6 foot 2, 303 pounds.

“When you look at him right now,” Davis said, “he looks lean and mean.”

But Williams isn’t just leading by example. At spring practice, Williams can frequently be seen standing off to the side while other defensive tackles go through drills. He’s focused, observing and coaching them, almost functioning as an assistant to Davis as the Tigers try to find the three tackles that will join Williams in MU’s rotation.

Missouri has a few options for those three open spots, including some internal replacements and portal additions.

The front-runner likely is Florida transfer Chris McClellan. He appeared in all 12 of the Gators’ games last season and registered 23 tackles.

“Coming from SEC to SEC school, I mean, it's not a big transition for him,” Williams said of McClellan. “I mean, he knows football. So at this point, he’s just really just trying to get to know the guys and just be able to, you know, run through a brick wall for us.”

New Mexico State transfer and St. Louis product Sterling Webb could also find his way into the tackle rotation. Webb, who’s played in 25 college football games, is heading into his junior year. Davis believes Webb’s combination of experience and youth is a vital bridge between Williams and the younger internal options Missouri has at the position.

“On film, you can see he played in the Auburn game last year,” Davis said, referencing the Aggies’ 31-10 win over Hugh Freeze’s team. “You've seen him play against guys that (are) in this conference, hold his own, get off blocks and go make plays, so he’s gonna be an asset for us, that’s for sure.”

Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall highlight the internal group of potential replacements, and Williams is already seeing them become more comfortable and vocal in spring practice.

“I think Marquis and Jalen (who were) in the same class getting here at the same time,” Davis said, “two different types of body types, two different kids, but (they) learned from those older guys how to work, how to take notes, how to study the field.

“They know how to work, and it's starting to show up a little bit.”

While McClellan, Webb, Gracial and Marshall are all showing the potential to find their way into tackle rotation, Williams’ focus as a leader is making sure that potential comes to fruition and the standard set in 2023 remains.

“(I’ve) Just gotta stay humble and hungry. Bring other guys up with me as well,” Williams said. “… I wish nothing but the best for the guys before, but with new guys coming in… there just can’t be any drop off.”

