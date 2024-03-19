Missouri basketball lands UT Martin standout Jacob Crews out of transfer portal

So it begins.

Missouri basketball landed UT Martin transfer wing Jacob Crews on Tuesday afternoon. The commitment comes just one day after the transfer portal officially opened. Crews confirmed the news via social media.

Crews is coming off a stellar season for the Skyhawks. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound guard averaged 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds in the 2023-24 season.

On paper, he also should fit Gates' mold of high-volume, accurate 3-point shooters. He made 41.4% of his shots from behind the arc on more than 200 attempts last season, and he was a 48.5% shooter from the field. He went 81.6% from the free throw line on 136 attempts.

Nobody on Missouri's roster attempted or made more shots from 3 than Crews last season, and only standout Sean East II went to the stripe more often.

Missouri enters an important offseason after a 0-18 SEC regular-season and a first-round exit in the conference tournament. The Tigers finished the campaign 8-24, one year on from a 25-10 season and an NCAA Tournament win in Dennis Gates’ first year at the helm.

The Tigers are losing Sean East II, Nick Honor, Noah Carter and Connor Vanover, who all ran out of eligibility. Missouri has the nation's No. 4-ranked recruiting class coming to Columbia next season, with five freshman set to join the program.

Crews, a Hilliard, Florida product, could likely play anywhere between the two and the four for Missouri. On3 reported that Crews had been contacted by schools such as Kansas, Kansas State and Arkansas, although that is not a sure sign of interest from those schools.

The wing previously played two seasons at North Florida before moving Daytona State College for the 2022-23 campaign, when he was an NJCAA second-team All-American.

This is unlikely to be Missouri’s last venture into the portal in the coming weeks, with a center and a point guard still likely near the top of Gates’ offseason shopping list.

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates claps during a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri basketball lands UT Martin standout Jacob Crews out of portal