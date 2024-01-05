Mississippi State women's basketball winning streak vs Vanderbilt snapped at The Hump

STARKVILLE — Since 2012, Vanderbilt has entered Humphrey Coliseum five times and never walked out with a win. That drought spanning nearly 12 years came to an end Thursday when Vandy took down Mississippi State women's basketball to open SEC play with a 70-66 win.

For MSU, defense was the issue. The Commodores sat at or above 50% shooting from the field for the majority of the contest and led for more than 32 minutes. The Bulldogs used a 10-5 run in the fourth quarter to even the game at 58, but as was the case throughout the contest, the Commodores quickly countered with a 6-0 run of their own to pull away.

Despite three players scoring in double figures, coach Sam Purcell's group suffered just its fourth defeat across its last 12 SEC openers. Mississippi State had won nine consecutive contests overall in the series against Vanderbilt, dating back to January 2015.

Runs fuel, hurt Mississippi State early

As is the basketball cliché, the first half was a game of runs. After trading buckets early, Vanderbilt used a 7-0 run to build a lead as large as seven in the opening period. MSU didn’t take the lead until an and-1 from guard Jerkaila Jordan early in the second quarter.

That conversion was part of a 14-3 run for MSU frame that helped build a seven point edge. However, Vanderbilt closed the half on a 15-5 run to take a three-point advantage into the break.

The Commodores shot nearly 54% from the field in the first half, led by guard Iyana Moore who scored 14 of her 29 points in opening 20 minutes.

MSU was paced by Jordan’s 10 points in the first half along with six from Jessika Carter.

Frontcourt help could be coming soon for the Bulldogs

Mississippi State’s frontcourt has been riddled by injury, with Ramani Parker out for the season while Jessika Carter, Erynn Barnum, Quanirah Montague and Nyayongah Gony have missed time for various reasons.

Besides Parker and Gony, the rest of the group has returned to action. Gony, who hasn’t played since a Dec. 3 loss at Chattanooga, could be back in the mix soon. She wasn’t in uniform Thursday, but she was no longer in a walking boot.

On Dec. 11, Purcell said Gony was expected to be out four weeks.

ON A MISSION: Inside Jerkaila Jordan's motivation to prove Mississippi State basketball has SEC's top guard

What’s next on Mississippi State’s schedule?

MSU has back-to-back road contests ahead, starting Sunday (12 p.m., ESPN) with a trip to No. 1 South Carolina (13-0, 1-0 SEC). The Gamecocks are coming off a win at Florida on Thursday.

Mississippi State will then play at Arkansas on Nov. 11 (8 p.m., SEC Network) before returning home to face rival Ole Miss on Jan. 14 (4 p.m., SEC Network/ESPN2).

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State women's basketball drops SEC opener vs Vanderbilt