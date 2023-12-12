Jessika Carter's career night fuels Mississippi State women's basketball vs Kennesaw State

STARKVILLE — For a second, it appeared Kennesaw State found a way to stop Mississippi State women’s basketball forward Jessika Carter in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game. With two players focused on Carter in the post, the Owls (3-5) deflected a pass and looked to have a steal lined up.

However, on this night at Humphrey Coliseum, a mere deflection was nothing to slow down Carter in MSU’s 91-50 win.

Carter snagged the loose ball with ease over the undersized defenders, turned from near the free-throw line and hit a jumper for the final two of her career-high 31 points for the Bulldogs (9-2), who were coming off back-to-back losses.

After missing the previous three games with injury, Carter added 13 rebounds to secure her third double-double in eight games this season.

"This week in practice, I've been feeling it," Carter said postgame. "I've just been so happy and grateful to be back around the people that bring the most positivity in my life right now. I just enjoyed the moment tonight and kept doing what I did in practice."

Mjracle Sheppard muddies things for Kennesaw State

When MSU has been at its best, defense has fueled the offense. Freshman guard Mjracle Sheppard did her part in ensuring that was in full force against Kennesaw State.

Sheppard recorded six steals in her first nine minutes. MSU forced 15 turnovers, with 11 steals, in the first half to put the game out of reach early.

Sheppard, who entered the game averaging 1.5 steals per game, finished with seven. She also added nine assists, eight points and five rebounds.

"Her energy and how hard she works carries on to everyone else," Carter said.

MSU’s health trending in right direction

A week off for final exams proved worthwhile for MSU’s health. The Bulldogs got Carter and fellow starting forward Erynn Barnum back against the Owls. The two combined for 42 points and 19 rebounds. However, their returns were marred by the absence of forward Nyayongah Gony, who coach Sam Purcell expects to be out four weeks.

She was on the sideline wearing a walking boot on her left foot and using crutches. After playing 34 total minutes last season, Gony averaged 29.3 minutes per game in the three Carter missed.

Mississippi State also got Purcell back Monday after he missed two of the previous three games due to an illness.

What’s next on Mississippi State’s schedule

An in-state matchup awaits MSU with Jackson State coming to Starkville on Thursday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network+). The Tigers have made the NCAA Tournament in two of the past three seasons.

MSU then hits the road for games against Memphis and Colorado State before closing the nonconference slate back at home against Mississippi Valley State. The Bulldogs open SEC play on Jan. 4 in Starkville against Vanderbilt.

