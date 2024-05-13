Mississippi State basketball's 2024-25 SEC opponents unveiled, including Oklahoma, Texas

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball's home and road opponents for the 2024-2025 SEC slate were announced Monday.

The Bulldogs will host Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Texas and Texas A&M while traveling to play Arkansas, Georgia, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and Tennessee. MSU will play home and away against Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Times and dates for the contests will be announced at a later time.

The SEC is entering a new era with Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference. Next season will also feature notable differences on the sidelines. Arkansas is entering its first season with former Kentucky coach John Calipari at the helm while Mark Pope will be in his first year coaching UK.

MSU avoids a trip to Kentucky's Rupp Arena for a second straight season. The Bulldogs haven't won a regular season game against the Wildcats since 2009.

Mississippi State is entering its third season under coach Chris Jans. The Bulldogs have made back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament. This year, Mississippi State was eliminated by Michigan State in the first round.

