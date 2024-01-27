Mississippi State basketball upsets Auburn, records second top-10 win of season

STARKVILLE — In a contest where neither team led by more than six points, Mississippi State basketball prevailed against No. 6 Auburn with a 64-58 win on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum.

The victory, fueled by a vintage defensive performance by a Chris Jans-coached team, marked MSU's second against a top-10 opponent this month and the first win against Auburn since 2019.

MSU (14-6, 3-4 SEC) maintained momentum through much of the contest, though a spurt by Auburn (16-4, 5-2) before the under-eight media timeout gave the Tigers a one-point edge. However, Mississippi State didn't let the lead slip again from there.

Rebounding was the difference, with the Bulldogs owning a 44-29 edge − including 14-6 on offensive rebounds.

Josh Hubbard earns first collegiate start

MSU freshman guard Josh Hubbard has been among the SEC’s top freshman, entering Saturday averaging 15 points per game. However, he came off the bench in his first 18 games at the college level.

That streak came to an end against Auburn when Hubbard replaced Dashawn Davis in the starting lineup after Davis failed to score in each of the previous two games.

Hubbard dealt with foul trouble early, picking up his first one 11 seconds into the game. He didn’t play the final five minutes of the first half after picking up his second.

Hubbard finished with 17 points, including 15 in the second half. Davis snapped his scoring skid, finishing with two points off the bench.

Mississippi State’s defense steps up in first half

MSU has spent most of the season as a top 20 defensive team in the country, according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency. However, in their previous three losses, the Bulldogs allowed more than 80 points per game.

Auburn, a top 20 team in terms of offensive efficiency, posed a threat to extend MSU’s defensive struggles. That wasn’t the case though, with Mississippi State defense controlling the game early.

The Tigers shot 28% from the floor in the first half, including just two makes on 10 attempts from 3-pont range. Auburn forward Johni Broome, whose 15.8 points per game rank ninth in the SEC, was held scoreless in the first period.

What’s next on Mississippi State’s schedule?

MSU gets its first taste of rival Ole Miss during the Chris Beard era on Tuesday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). In his first season at the helm, Beard has the Rebels on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s projections.

The Bulldogs have won three last three games in the rivalry, including both meetings last season – Jans’ first at MSU. MSU forward Tolu Smith averaged 14.5 points per game against Ole Miss last season.

