'I have missed this feeling'

[Getty Images]

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk, speaking to Sky Sports: "I've missed this feeling, it's been a long time.

"We've not been good enough but it's nice to get back to winning ways.

"We've have a different week this week, away from the training ground and doing a lot of team building. And we've got the three points thankfully.

"We were all disappointed after the Bournemouth game. We've done something different this week.

"We had a day away from the training ground doing different activities and getting that spirit back. It's tough when you're losing, it's not easy. "