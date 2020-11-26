The misery of watching Detroit Lions: America comes together, shares Thanksgiving tradition

Sigh!

You had a feeling that the Detroit Lions had one more stinker in them. And it came for the entire world to see during Thanksgiving.

The Texans, who have struggled just as much as the Lions this season, looked like a team on their way to the playoffs in the 41-25 win at Ford Field on Thursday.

Team owner Sheila Ford Hamp was seen in the owner's box during the second-half meltdown. MLive photographer Mike Mulholland shared this photo:

WE GO LIVE TO THE OWNER’S BOX! pic.twitter.com/RxNxJuoeW5 — Mike Mulholland (@mulho2mj) November 26, 2020

For the Lions, it was much of the same. An already talent-depleted roster, ravaged by injury by key players, unable to put up much of a fight.

And since this is the Lions' annual national showcase, there were plenty of eyeballs glued to their moves (before they were inevitably shut from the tryptophan or .. the bad play).

The Lions may be one of the worst coached teams in the #NFL



Why on 1st and 20 would you line up in man coverage?



Its inexcusable — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 26, 2020

My boy @AyeyoKEJO should be back there carrying that rock too!!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) November 26, 2020

Instead of it being "Dagger Time" for the Lions, the dagger came on Will Fuller's TD catch when he simply ran by the defense to get wide open.

Story continues

Lions defensive backs when asked to cover Will Fuller V pic.twitter.com/XDY1e7ynl9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 26, 2020

And it left fans wondering many of the same questions they've wondered for the last three seasons:

How does this guy still have a job? #Lions pic.twitter.com/yrGa9pJgqN — Charms (@iLuckyCharms23) November 26, 2020

How Jim Caldwell looking at Matt Patricia record as Lions head coach pic.twitter.com/a7HzknoYaE — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 26, 2020

And just when we thought the Texans would show mercy? Nope. Early in the fourth quarter, Houston almost literally draws up a flea flicker-type play that results in another Fuller TD catch.

Couldn't be more wide open LOL Lions pic.twitter.com/V1jmrs7ZYj — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 26, 2020

Watching my first Lions game of the year... pic.twitter.com/TyG1imzRjg — Zach Flood (@zach_flood) November 26, 2020

70,000 Lions fans not having to waste their Thanksgivings by attending this game is one positive of 2020. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) November 26, 2020

If Matt Patricia still has a job in 24 hours, Lions ownership is telling fans, "We don't care and you shouldn't either." — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 26, 2020

When Matt Patricia tries to enter the Lions facility on Monday morning: pic.twitter.com/kiigEzfS2v — Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) November 26, 2020

Jim Caldwell was fired because the geniuses who run the #Lions thought they should be going deep in the playoffs. They were 36-28 in his four seasons. They are now 13-29-1 since. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 26, 2020

My husband is a Lions fan but on the other hand, he played Will Fuller on his fantasy team pic.twitter.com/1kgi8KODgh — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 26, 2020

Even athletes in other sports were left wondering, why is America subjected to the Lions every Thanksgiving?

Lets end this Lions on thanksgiving tradition please — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) November 26, 2020

Even our own writers had takes to get off from today's Lions performance:

They really put a Barry Sanders cutout in the stands. He doesn’t deserve this — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 26, 2020

Matt Patricia might be the worst Lions head coach of my lifetime, and if you know anything about this franchise’s history, you know that is saying a lot. — Brian Manzullo (@BrianManzullo) November 26, 2020

America is thankful to watch the Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving.



They make your favorite team’s problems look small by comparison.



Thank you, Lions. — Marlowe Alter (@MarloweAlter) November 26, 2020

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.even

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions share their misery with America on Thanksgiving