Minshew mania returns, but Jalen Hurts is still Eagles QB

Minshew mania is back, baby.

For a week, at least.

Gardner Minshew got his first start at quarterback for the Eagles on Sunday, leading Philadelphia to a 33-18 win over the New York Jets. The former Jacksonville Jaguars sensation played in place of an injured Jalen Hurts, who was sidelined with an ankle sprain.

He posted a nearly flawless day in his return as an NFL starter, completing 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. He connected on 14 of his first 15 passes, including this 25-yard strike to Dallas Goedert for the tight end's second score of the day.

Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts is our QB

But head coach Nick Sirianni quelled quarterback controversy before it got off the ground during Sunday's postgame media session.

"Of course," Sirianni replied when asked if Hurts would remain Philadelphia's starting quarterback when healthy.

Nick Sirianni when asked if Jalen Hurts was going to be his QB going forward:



“Of course” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/RLxLupuAL3 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 5, 2021

When Hurts returns isn't clear. But he'll have an extra week to recover with the 6-7 Eagles approaching their bye week ahead of a Week 15 matchup against the Washington Football Team. The NFC East clash will be key with both teams in play for a wild-card berth. The Eagles certainly hope that Hurts will be ready.

In the meantime, the Minshew experience is in full affect. Minshew showed up to his postgame media session clad in a leather bomber jack and armed with jokes about short shorts and his powerful legs.

After the game, he was seen really enjoying the moment with his dad.

You want to see how much this win and this moment meant to Gardner Minshew?



This is @GardnerMinshew5 after the game with an emotional moment with his dad, who tries to make it to every one of his games

🔥🔥❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lxOtlBmYrz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 5, 2021

But one missed game isn't grounds for a quarterback change. The Eagles hung their hat on Hurts for 2021, and he'll be back to starting as soon as he's physically ready.