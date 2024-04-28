Minnesota Vikings sign WVU's Doug Nester as undrafted free agent

Apr. 27—MORGANTOWN — Former West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings.

A native of Kenova, W.Va., Nester was a three-year starter for the Mountaineers after transferring from Virginia Tech in 2021. The Spring Valley graduate started 24 games at right guard between 2021 and 2022 before kicking out to right tackle for his senior season in 2023.

"We're going to miss Doug Nester, " WVU coach Neal Brown said this spring. "Doug Nester was really the vocal leader in that room."

Nester helped Spring Valley to three-straight WVSSAC Class AAA runner-up finishes from 2016-18. He was the winner of the 2018 Stydahar Award, given by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association to the top offensive lineman in the state.