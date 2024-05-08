Minnesota Twins square off against the Seattle Mariners Wednesday

Seattle Mariners (20-16, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (20-15, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (3-2, 3.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (3-1, 4.78 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -114, Twins -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Minnesota is 20-15 overall and 9-8 at home. The Twins have a 14-3 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Seattle has gone 9-8 on the road and 20-16 overall. The Mariners have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.07.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willi Castro has nine doubles, two triples and two home runs for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 13-for-38 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Mitch Haniger has four doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI for the Mariners. Caleb Raleigh is 4-for-31 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 8-2, .283 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .218 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.