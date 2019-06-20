Report: Timberwolves trade Dario Saric, No. 11 pick to Suns for No. 6 overall pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded forward Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick in the NBA draft to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In return, the Suns sent Minnesota the No. 6 overall pick.

Minnesota has traded No. 11 and Dario Saric to Phoenix for the No. 6 pick in the draft, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

After starting out the year with the Philadelphia 76ers, Saric averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 68 games with the Timberwolves last season, his third in the league. Saric landed in Minnesota as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia in November.

The 25-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent after the 2019-20 season, though is eligible for an extension this summer. He is due $3.5 million next season, the final year of his initial rookie deal. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Suns have taken on $1.7 million in new money by landing Saric.

The trade marks the second major move the Suns made before Thursday’s NBA draft. Less than an hour before reaching the deal with Minnesota, the Suns traded forward T.J. Warren and the No. 32 overall pick in the draft to the Indiana Pacers for cash — a move that helped create much-needed cap space for Phoenix. They now hold just the No. 11 overall pick in the draft.

