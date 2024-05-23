Minnesota football top class of 2025 commit cancels visit to Wisconsin

Minnesota top class of 2025 commit Emmanuel Karmo canceled his upcoming official visits to Wisconsin, Ohio State and Nebraska, according to his X account.

The four-star linebacker had recently announced upcoming visits to those three schools despite having committed to the Gophers on April 12.

“It’s been a good week for me to reflect in the recruiting process & ask myself what is important & what I really want with my recruitment,” Karmo wrote on X. “I came to the conclusion & notified other schools that [Minnesota] is where my heart is & I would not be taking other [official visits — recruitment closed.”

Karmo is part of a Minnesota class of 2025 that ranks No. 36 in the nation with seven players committed. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native is 247Sports’ No. 341 player in the class, No. 36 linebacker and No. 1 recruit from Minnesota.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025, meanwhile, currently ranks No. 16 in the nation with 11 players committed. It has commitments from three linebackers: three-star Samuel Lateju, three-star Brenden Anes and three-star Cooper Catalano.

Adding a fourth linebacker to that room in the form of Karmo — Minnesota’s top commit — now appears to be off the table.

