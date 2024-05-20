Wisconsin football working to flip Minnesota’s top class of 2025 commit

Wisconsin is working to flip top Minnesota class of 2025 commit Emmanuel Karmo. The Badgers have an official scheduled with the four-star linebacker for May 31, one week before he officially visits the Gophers.

Karmo’s four visits are Wisconsin on May 31, Minnesota on June 7, Ohio State on June 14 and Nebraska on June 21.

Related: Updated 2024 Wisconsin football game-by-game predictions after spring practice

Karmo is 247Sports’ No. 341 player in the class of 2025, No. 36 linebacker and No. 1 recruit from the state of Minnesota. He committed to the Gophers back on April 12. But the linebacker also holds notable offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin.

The linebacker noted that he is still ‘proudly committed to the Gophers’ though will still ‘explore all options.’

Below is my upcoming official visit schedule. Even though I'm proudly committed to the Gophers, I believe it's important to explore all my options and ensure I'm making the best decision for my future. @TPatt17 @77williehoward @AllenTrieu #AGTG pic.twitter.com/spfXBOhi1J — Emmanuel Karmo (@EmmanuelKarmo28) May 19, 2024

The Badgers will have Karmo on campus during one of the busiest official visit weekends of the year as they work to flip his commitment.

The program’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 16 in the nation with 11 players committed. It has commitments from three linebackers: three-star Samuel Lateju, three-star Brenden Anes and three-star Cooper Catalano.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire