Minnesota bear hunt applications due Friday, May 3, DNR says in reminder

Apr. 30—ST. PAUL — Prospective bear hunters have until Friday, May 3 to apply for a Minnesota bear hunting license in quota areas of the state, the Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday. Applications for the 2024 season can be submitted online, at any license agent or by telephone at (888) 665-4236.

A total of 4,030 licenses are available in 15 quota areas where licenses are limited for the 2024 season, which opens Sunday, Sept. 1, and closes Sunday, Oct. 13. Licenses are awarded to applicants via a lottery, and lottery winners will be notified by Saturday, June 1. The deadline to purchase bear hunting licenses awarded by lottery is Thursday, Aug. 1. Any remaining licenses that haven't yet been purchased will be available over the counter starting at noon Tuesday, Aug. 6.

An unlimited number of bear licenses also will be sold over the counter for the no-quota area that includes east-central and far northwestern Minnesota, the DNR said. No-quota licenses are valid only in the no-quota area.

Hunters with either a quota or no-quota license who are interested in taking a problem bear should contact the

DNR wildlife manager — mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife — for their area(s) of interest to be added to the hunter contact list for any opportunities that might arise.

Complete instructions about how to apply for a bear hunting license, maps of permit areas and a listing of permit availability for each area are available on the

Minnesota DNR website

at

mndnr.gov/hunting/bear

.