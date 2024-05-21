New mini golf trail highlights more than 30 courses along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Capitalizing on the Grand Strand’s reputation as the “golf capital of the world,” Visit Myrtle Beach is marketing a light-hearted version of the sport as part of a new tourism effort.

The Myrtle Beach Mini Golf Trail highlights more than 30 courses along the Grand Strand, each boasting a mobile check-in that lets players accumulate points for prizes including stickers, T-shirts and water bottles.

“We consider ourselves the mini golf capital of the world, too,” Visit Myrtle Beach spokeswoman Danielle Van Dyke said. “So with so many different options, we just figured a trail for mini golf would just another one of those fun things.”

Van Dyke said the breakout success of the Myrtle Beach Classic PGA Tour event and the region’s reputation as a vacation hotspot made the idea to have a mini golf trail easy to develop.

“Obviously, golf being very top of mind right now … we figured it was just the perfect time to put this together with the season coming up with visitors,” Van Dyke said.

When players complete a course, they can check it off to gain points and eventually win a prize.

“So far people have had a lot of fun with it,” Van Dyke said. “I mean it’s still fairly new being out there. “It’s just kind of picking up steam, but I think it’s one of those fun things that couples, families, even people who just love mini golf can go out and do and it makes it a little bit extra competitive and extra fun that you can earn prizes along the way.”

Pamphlets of all of the courses on the trail are at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, area hotels and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

“You can also get the pass online, too, but it’s got all of the information about the golf courses and stuff like that so it’s just kind of a fun pass just to have on hand with a map of where things are.”

You can find the link to get the pass here.

