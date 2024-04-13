Milwaukee's Christian Yelich leaves the game in the second inning at Baltimore with back discomfort

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich left the game in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night with low back discomfort.

The 32-year-old outfielder was removed defensively before the bottom of the second. He'd singled in the top of the first to raise his batting average to .333 early in the season.

Yelich, the National League’s MVP in 2018, already has five home runs this year. He hit a career-high 44 homers in 2019 but has not surpassed 19 since then.

Milwaukee led 3-0 when Yelich left the game. The Brewers entered the night at 8-3, in first place in the NL Central despite trading ace Corbin Burnes to Baltimore in the offseason.

____

