Live coverage: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers at Fiserv Forum

The Milwaukee Bucks (34-17) look to win their sixth straight game when they face the Los Angeles Clippers (29-25) Thursday night at Fiserv Forum in a nationally televised game on TNT.

What time do the Bucks tipoff tonight?

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m., but the game will likely begin at 9:15 p.m. following the Memphis Grizzlies-Cleveland Cavaliers contest, the opener of the TNT doubleheader. There is also a "slide" built into the broadcast window, so a 9:25 p.m. tip is possible.

Bucks injury report

Bucks trade rumors tracker:Suns give permission for Bucks to talk to Jae Crowder

More:Will LeBron James break the NBA all-time scoring record against the Milwaukee Bucks?

Who do the Bucks play next?

The Bucks conclude a weeklong homestand by hosting the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Miami beat the Bucks in consecutive games on Jan. 12 and 14 as Giannis Antetokounmpo missed both with left knee soreness. The Heat remain one of the best defensive teams in the league and are led by Marquette alumnus Jimmy Butler, Whitnall alumnus Tyler Herro and big man Bam Adebayo.

