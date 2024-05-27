Advertisement

The Milwaukee Admirals veteran goalie knocks out Grand Rapids with a shutout

dave kallmann, milwaukee journal sentinel
Troy Grosenick, seen in action earlier this season, stopped 30 Grand Rapids Griffins shots Sunday as the Milwaukee Admirals advanced in the AHL playoffs.
Zach L’Heureux scored a short-handed goal, Ryan Lufko added his first playoff goal as a pro and Troy Grosenick stopped every shot the Grand Rapids Griffins sent his way Sunday as the Milwaukee Admirals advanced in the AHL playoffs with a 2-0 victory at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Milwaukee will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds – the team that eliminated the Admirals last season – in the Western Conference finals. The best-of-five series is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. (Central) Wednesday in Thousand Palms, California. The Firebirds advanced by sweeping the Ontario Reign and are 6-1 in the playoffs

Game 5 box score: Admirals 2, Griffins 0

The rookie L’Heureux scored his Calder Cup playoffs-leading eighth goal 4:53 into the game with Roland McKeown in the box for holding. Cal O’Reilly, skating in his 100th playoff game, assisted. Ufko’s goal came 3:00 into the final period on assists from Marc Del Gaizo and Egor Afanasyev.

Grosenick, a Brookfield native, made 30 saves for his third win in four playoff starts across two series.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Admirals top Griffins in Game 5, meet Coachella in AHL Western finals