The Milwaukee Admirals veteran goalie knocks out Grand Rapids with a shutout

Zach L’Heureux scored a short-handed goal, Ryan Lufko added his first playoff goal as a pro and Troy Grosenick stopped every shot the Grand Rapids Griffins sent his way Sunday as the Milwaukee Admirals advanced in the AHL playoffs with a 2-0 victory at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Milwaukee will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds – the team that eliminated the Admirals last season – in the Western Conference finals. The best-of-five series is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. (Central) Wednesday in Thousand Palms, California. The Firebirds advanced by sweeping the Ontario Reign and are 6-1 in the playoffs

Game 5 box score: Admirals 2, Griffins 0

The rookie L’Heureux scored his Calder Cup playoffs-leading eighth goal 4:53 into the game with Roland McKeown in the box for holding. Cal O’Reilly, skating in his 100th playoff game, assisted. Ufko’s goal came 3:00 into the final period on assists from Marc Del Gaizo and Egor Afanasyev.

Grosenick, a Brookfield native, made 30 saves for his third win in four playoff starts across two series.

