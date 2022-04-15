Miles Bridges on free agency: ‘I love it here’

“My mom loves it here, my kids love it here,” Bridges said Thursday after the Hornets’ offseason began following Wednesday night’s loss to Atlanta. “Charlotte has really taken me in and brought me in. I got drafted as a 20-year-old kid. And for me to grow up here and for everybody to embrace me like they have, that’s something I’ll never forget. Especially going into the contract season. “Charlotte took me in as a 20-year-old kid, and now I’m a 24-year-old man, and I love it here.”

Source: Charlotte Observer

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Rod Boone @rodboone

Miles Bridges said he reached out to the young fan who got hit with his mouthpiece last night via Instagram and hasn’t heard back yet. The #Hornets say they are trying to connect the two as well. – 1:57 PM

Jabari Young @JabariJYoung

Not sure I’ve seen so many fines in an #NBA season. Seems like every day there’s a new one. And here’s another…

Thing is, if Beverley received $30K for inappropriate statements to media, what does Miles Bridges get for throwing his mouthpiece which hit a 16-yr-old girl? pic.twitter.com/MIOxZic85w – 12:46 PM

“I would love to play with Melo and Terry for the rest of my career,” Bridges said. “Those are my guys, my brothers. All of us damn near averaged 20 (points) this year, so just to have that type of relationship with such dynamic players and bring it to the basketball court every night, you don’t see that too much in the NBA. And we have that relationship and that’s what it is. It will always be like that. So I’m just happy to be a part of them.” -via Charlotte Observer / April 15, 2022

After Bridges’ camp declined a four-year, $60 million contract offer last fall, sources confirmed, he is expected to command a maximum salary that could total five years, $173 million this summer. League personnel believe the Hornets will match any offer sheet for Bridges. That could either dissuade teams from making an earnest attempt at signing him, unnecessarily tying their hands for 48 hours. Or it may encourage a rival suitor to force Charlotte to pay his full max, as the Brooklyn Nets once did with Washington and Otto Porter. -via Bleacher Report / April 14, 2022

James Edwards: I agree. I like Ayton. I don’t think they’re going to go that deep into the well for him. Same for Miles Bridges. He’s a guy that’s been attached to them because he’s from Flint, Michigan. I like Miles, but if you end up with a forward in the draft and you already have Saddiq Bey, I don’t see committing that type of money. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2022