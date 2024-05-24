Mile world record has stood for 25 years... but could fall on Saturday

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen will compete - Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Josh Kerr has admitted that it is time for the talking to stop ahead of the first big showdown with Jakob Ingebrigtsen since his shock World Championship 1500m title was followed by a winter war of words.

“I’ve had some fun … maybe been a bit loose with some of the things I said – that might be an understatement – but I’m here to do a job now and not talk… I’m here to be the best in the world,” said Kerr.

Ingebrigtsen and Kerr have not directly raced since the 1500m final in Budapest last summer when a dramatic side-by-side finish ended in a surprise victory for the Briton. Ingebrigtsen reacted by revealing that he had a fever and describing Kerr as “just the next guy”. Kerr, in turn, accused Ingebrigtsen of being disrespectful and said that the Norwegian had “flaws on the track and in the manners realm”.

Ingebrigtsen, however, was no more impressed by Kerr’s world two-mile indoor record in February. “I would have beaten him in that race, blindfolded,” he declared.

They will now compete directly on Saturday in Oregon in a mile race that also includes Jake Wightman, who won the 2022 world 1500m championship on the same Hayward Field track but missed last summer’s championships with a foot injury.

Jake Wightman returns to the track where he ran to victory in the 1500m World Championship final in 2022

Ingebrigtsen is the Olympic 1500m champion, as well as being a double world 5000m champion, and came close last year to breaking the world mile record that has now stood for 25 years.

With Commonwealth 1500m champion Olli Hoare and the American Yared Nuguse – who himself ran a mile under 3min 44sec last year – also competing on Saturday, there is the definite potential for Hicham El Guerrouj’s 3min 43.13sec mark to come under threat. “This is going to be a big one for a lot of egos,” noted Hoare, in what felt like a direct reference to Kerr and Ingebrigtsen.

Kerr, who also won the world indoor 3000m title in March, believes that he has moved up a level even since last August and is happy that so many of the main contenders are willing to directly race so early in this Olympic year. “It shows what kind of athlete you are,” said Kerr. “Some people are afraid to compete against certain athletes at certain points in the season. There are mental kind of battles that go on with things but it’s important for people to race – that’s what allows these back and forths to happen.

“It’s no shock that Jakob has had the best of me a lot recently in my career, but I’m finally getting to a point where I feel confident in what I’m doing. I’m ready to be the athlete that I’ve always wanted to be. I don’t shy away from having big goals. I’ve run two races during the indoor season – one was a world record and one was a World Championships win. I think that speaks for itself.”

It was certainly noticeable after Kerr won the world title in Scotland that, even without Ingebrigsten running, he was surrounded by Norwegian journalists. Ingebrigtsen’s own winter preparations are more uncertain, with an injury ruling him out of his usual cross-country and indoor racing and huge attention on a family split.

Ingebrigtsen and his two brothers were previously coached by their father, Gjert, but that ended in 2022 and they have since made accusations of controlling and violent behaviour. Gjert has denied any violence and called their statement “baseless”. Kerr admitted frustration at constantly being asked about Ingebrigtsen and says that he does not “want to be defined as Ingebrigtsen’s rival”.

Against that, a rivalry between two outstanding runners and alpha-male personalities has wonderful wider potential for the sport’s profile. Kerr also revealed that, away from the cameras, he has previously had good conversations about running with Ingebrigtsen when they have both happened to be training at high altitude in St Moritz.

He also accepts that the rivalry will not end this year, regardless of what happens in America this weekend and even in Paris in August. “I do think that the Olympic champion this year is the best runner in the world – that’s just how it goes – in the same way that at the World Championships I was the best runner in the world,” he said. “But the storyline will continue. I don’t think it’s going to be a one v one situation in Paris. I’m going to be analysing and overanalysing every single one of them and I’ll figure out the best way to win.”

