Mike Woodson after IU's loss to Penn State: 'I'm not gonna throw my guys under the bus.'

Things were looking good for the Indiana men's basketball team early, but then it all fell apart Saturday against Penn State.

IU held an 11-point lead in the first half and led 41-37 at halftime, but Penn State came out swinging in the second half to win, 85-71. After the game. IU coach Mike Woodson was asked about his team's play.

"I'm not gonna throw my guys under the bus, they just didn't perform the second half," Woodson said. "They were flat as hell."

Woodson also said he wanted more "fire" from his team.

"They didn't fight the second half," Woodson said. "That's kind of disappointing. We've got to go back to work, see if we can work our way back."

