IU basketball fans react to Penn State loss: 'Worst home loss in a long time'

Evan Frank, Indianapolis Star
·2 min read

The Indiana men's basketball team dropped its third game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season with an 85-71 loss to Penn State Saturday, and it wasn't pretty.

Fans were leaving early and boos were heard as the clock ticked down. As usual, those on X had some opinions on the defeat to the Nittany Lions.

Here is how media members and fans reacted to the Hoosiers' loss:

