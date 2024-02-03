IU basketball fans react to Penn State loss: 'Worst home loss in a long time'

The Indiana men's basketball team dropped its third game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season with an 85-71 loss to Penn State Saturday, and it wasn't pretty.

Fans were leaving early and boos were heard as the clock ticked down. As usual, those on X had some opinions on the defeat to the Nittany Lions.

Here is how media members and fans reacted to the Hoosiers' loss:

IU basketball stinks and Mike Woodson is sensitive and pointing fingers and after this 85-71 loss at home to a 10-11 Penn State team I'm just done.#columncoming — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) February 3, 2024

Let's be real, these are the kinds of games you can't have if you're the head coach at Indiana. Getting hammered by Penn State at home.



Collapsing after an 11-point lead and not making any real adjustments. This kind if stuff just can't happen. It's unacceptable #iubb — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) February 3, 2024

Penn State entered today's game with a losing record and was missing its leading scorer.



The Nittany Lions absolutely embarrassing #iubb on Hoosiers' homecourt right now.



I'm sorry, but this team stinks. — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) February 3, 2024

Winning at Assembly Hall is only a Quad 2 win. That’s how far IU has fallen down the ladder. — Mike Miller (@mwmiller3471) February 3, 2024

By the way, Penn State’s leading scorer didn’t play today….



Today is the worst home loss in a long time. #IUBB — Hoosier Fan (@hoosierfannn) February 3, 2024

We can officially eliminate Indiana from tournament talks after this embarrassing showing against Penn St https://t.co/LqC5ccz1R6 — Big Ten Bracket Guy (@bigtenbball14) February 3, 2024

how #iubb comes out after a win pic.twitter.com/jU3LrubQ90 — jamie jordan (@JordanJamie) February 3, 2024

there’s no reason for indiana basketball to be this bad in the portal/NIL era. we’re like one of six programs that care enough to buy players! — kyle robbins (@kylerrobbins) February 3, 2024

I just don't like Mike Woodson’s style of Indiana basketball. It isn't entertaining to watch. It's like watching an NFL team that only runs the ball. It's boring, and no longer appointment TV. That hurts my soul to say. #iubb — Shawn (@JockeyDesk) February 3, 2024

Man, when this team rolls over, that belly is SAWFT. Seen it too much this season. #iubb — Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) February 3, 2024

