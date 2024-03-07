The main event card will take place July 20 on Netflix

Mike Tyson set to fight Jake Paul in boxing match at AT&T Stadium in July

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and social media influencer/boxer Jake Paul will face off in a match July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of a main event card airing on Netflix.

It’s JAKE PAUL vs. MIKE TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20 #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/ULXVeCYeH6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024

This story will be updated.