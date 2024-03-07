Advertisement

Mike Tyson set to fight Jake Paul in boxing match at AT&T Stadium in July

The main event card will take place July 20 on Netflix

Sean Leahy
Contributing writer
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and social media influencer/boxer Jake Paul will face off in a match July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of a main event card airing on Netflix.

