Mike Tyson says training for Jake Paul fight is taking a toll: ‘I’m really sore’

Mike Tyson has admitted that training to fight Jake Paul has left his body “really sore”, two months out from their boxing match.

Tyson will be 58 when he fights Paul, 27, at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on 20 July. The bout, which will stream live on Netflix, will be Tyson’s first professional contest since he retired in 2005.

Since then, the former heavyweight champion has boxed just once, drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight in 2020. Meanwhile, YouTube star Paul is 9-1 as a pro with six knockout wins.

“I’m doing great, but my body is s*** right now,” Tyson said at a press conference on Monday (13 May). “I’m sore, I’m really sore.”

However, the American icon said of choosing to box his compatriot: “It was a no-brainer. He’s a new, up-and-coming guy on the scene, and I like shaking the sports world to its core. And I am doing it now, it’s just something that I want to do.”

Addressing those who are wary of Tyson’s health as the fight approaches, “Iron Mike” added: “I’m beautiful, that’s all I can say.

“The people who said that wish they were up here. No one else can do this. I really like Jake a lot, but once he’s in that ring, he has to fight like his life is depending on it – because it will be.”

Paul said: “A lot of people are doubting me. I see the comments saying, ‘If Jake wins this fight, it’s rigged,’ because of how incredible [Tyson] looks.

“Age doesn’t matter. He’s a killer, he’s a warrior. He’s been doing this his whole life, so it’s second nature to him. I’ve only been doing this for four years and at a super high level.

“On 20 July, I’m going to show the world that I can outbox Mike Tyson and prove everyone wrong, and show that I’m going to be the one doing the killing.”