Mike Tyson admits he’s ‘scared to death’ ahead of Jake Paul fight
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has admitted he is “scared to death” ahead of his fight with YouTube star Jake Paul.
The 57-year-old told Fox News on Tuesday (2 April): “I have a weird personality - I don’t think it’s weird though. Whatever I’m afraid to do, I do it. That’s how it is. I was afraid of the Roy [Jones Jr. fight [in 2020].”
“I was 100 pounds overweight, I was however old, 54, 53, and I said ‘Let’s do it.’ Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it. That’s my personality. Right now, I’m scared to death.”
The fight will take place at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, on 20 July.