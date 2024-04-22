Mike Tomlin: We aren't "overly thirsty" in any area after addressing needs in free agency

The Steelers were busy in March and that leaves them with a wide range of options in the draft this week.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker Patrick Queen, safety DeShon Elliott, running back Cordarrelle Patterson, and wide receiver Van Jefferson all signed with the team as free agents after the new league year got underway last month. The Steelers also traded for quarterback Justin Fields and cornerback Donte Jackson, which led head coach Mike Tomlin to say at a Monday press conference that the team doesn't have any glaring holes to fill on the roster as they move toward the draft.

"We’ve been very active in free agency and that makes you really comfortable as you lean in on draft weekend. We've addressed a lot of needs, so don't feel overly thirsty in any particular area," Tomlin said.

The Steelers own the 20th overall pick in the draft and they have four picks in the first three rounds. They picked up an extra third-round pick from the Eagles in exchange for quarterback Kenny Pickett.