Mike Perry lauds Max Holloway for being in phenomenal shape compared to Justin Gaethje

Max Holloway put a lot of work into his physique heading into UFC 300, and Mike Perry noticed it.

Holloway bulked up into a lightweight frame for his BMF title fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. The hard work paid off as Holloway (26-7 MMA, 22-7 UFC) was en route to winning an exciting battle before knocking out Gaethje in the last second of the fight.

Perry praised Holloway’s performance, but also questioned Gaethje’s physical shape for the fight.

“It wasn’t just the end of the fight,” Perry told MMA Junkie on Holloway’s win. “Max was performing all night in that ring. He did so good. The shape he was in looked phenomenal compared to Justin, who I thought was going to be bigger and stronger looking. He kind of looked out of shape. I mean, he went five rounds, but you look at Max’s physique vs. Justin’s, it couldn’t be compared.

“Max, like he had no body fat. You saw all his muscles, he was moving, he was fast, he was swift, sharp, slick. He was touching him up, and he just said it in the last second, ‘Bam, bam, bam.’ Oh my gosh, it was awesome. Definitely stole the night and then he gets $600K, got two bonuses when the bonuses were more than ever. Incredible stuff, man.”

Perry, who emerged as “The King of Violence” in bare-knuckle boxing, faces fellow ex-UFC fighter Thiago Alves in Saturday’s BKFC KnuckleMania 4 main event at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie