UFC's Mike Perry says he's only got $6 in the bank despite fight check

Mike Perry's face paid a heavy toll during his last UFC fight. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider /Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Mike Perry exited a UFC on ESPN event in Uruguay with one of the gnarliest nose injuries you will ever see, but he at least had the consolation of, well, being a professional athlete who had just made thousands of dollars for a night of work.

As it turns out, Perry might not be doing so well in the financial department either.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Days after his bloody loss to Vicente Luque on Saturday, Perry took to Instagram to complain about apparent financial struggles despite what figured to be a decent fight check for a co-main event bout and another check for earning “Fight of the Night” honors with Luque.

Publishing an Instagram story that was captured by LowKick MMA and taken down hours later, Perry posted a graphic that showed him supposedly making $117,000 for the fight. Perry disagreed with the figure, saying “My a-- I didn’t make that much smh.”

In another post, Perry went into detail about how much money he claimed to make Saturday and how much he supposedly has now:

58 to show Uruguay took 17 Management and team 15% Still got last years taxes Nose job priceless Money in the bank $6.00 400k fans on IG tho.”

So basically, Perry is saying he made $58,000 from the fight, with $17,000 going to Uruguayan taxes, 15 percent ($8,700) going to his management and fight team. That would still leave around $32,300, but that is now apparently going to cover Perry’s tax bill from last year.

Of course, the $6 line is quite interesting because Perry, who has had legal troubles in the past, has been making these kind of UFC checks for a while. Saturday was the 27-year-old’s 11th UFC event, and the fourth time he’s won a bonus check for Fight or Performance of the Night.

Story continues

You have to wonder where all of that past revenue might have gone or how much Perry might be exaggerating his troubles, but he probably isn’t going into detail anytime soon.

More from Yahoo Sports: