Mike Onwenu comments on positional plans for him in 2024

New England Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, who spoke with media members on Thursday, still expects to be playing right tackle in the 2024 season.

This is certainly a good development for the offensive line, as Onwenu has become one of the best right tackles in all of football. He did show his versatility as well last season, as he had four starts at right guard to begin the year. He made the 11 other starts at the right tackle position.

This could open the door for rookie Caedan Wallace or Chuks Okorafor at the left tackle spot. Wallace was drafted by the Patriots in the third round with the 68th overall pick, while Okorafor was signed as a free agent in March.

“Throughout the whole process, we spoke about me playing tackle. Even after I signed, that was still the same thing. So, under my notion, I’m playing right tackle,” Onwenu said.

New England will be looking to find stability on an offensive line that allowed 48 sacks in 2023. It sounds like things are taking shape in that regard.

