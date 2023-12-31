Mike Norvell, Kalen DeLoach never considered for FSU football opting out of Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS - An emotional Kalen DeLoach strongly nodded his head with an empathic 'no' and started shaking his head as soon as the question was posed to head coach Mike Norvell at the postgame press conference for the Orange Bowl on Saturday.

The Seminoles, coming off their worst loss in program history, a 63-3 loss to Georgia, were clearly distraught. Norvell and DeLoach had puffy, pink eyes, a look that likely showed both of them had cried after the game and were trying to stay composed for the postgame interview.

But DeLoach was not thrilled with the line of questioning to Norvell: "If FSU ever gave thought to opting out as a program from the Orange Bowl."

It may have been a fair question with nearly 30 FSU players out due to injuries or opt-outs.

"No. I mean, it was hard choices for a lot of the young men that were on our team," Norvell said. "We were hurt. I think that's -- when you do the things that our guys did throughout the year and the way that they responded, the way they fought, the way that they just pulled together, it hurt when we were not selected."

DeLoach did not have a chance to answer the question with words. But his actions spoke loud enough.

"My experience here at Florida State, just being here when we wasn't where we at now, just to see the growth and the guys that bought in from day one," DeLoach said to a question about his five-year stint as a Seminole.

"I've been there the whole time, so to see the growth, the buy-in, I'm going to remember that forever, because a lot of guys made sacrifices to go out there each and every day to be their best every day. They've pushed every day to be their best.

"I'm thanking them guys every opportunity I get for just -- just giving me the best season I've ever had so far in my life. Just the experiences and everything I got to go through, I wouldn't change it for the world."

DeLoach, a redshirt senior who has been with the Seminoles since 2019, has seen it all with FSU. He was recruited by Willie Taggart and stuck with the program through the firing of Taggart and the lean years under Norvell.

The Savannah, Georgia, native finished his FSU career with 208 total tackles, 11 sacks, 11 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. His scoop-and-score against Clemson helped send that game to overtime and an eventual Seminole win.

"As you sit there and you go through it, like I said, there were some tough choices that individuals made, and ultimately I had talked to them about the opportunity, and obviously there's guys like Kalen that came out here and gave all that they had through the finish and I'm grateful for that," Norvell said of DeLoach.

Kalen DeLoach and Jordan Travis share appreciation on X

Quarterback Jordan Travis' FSU career came to a disappointing and sad ending on Nov. 18 when he broke his leg against North Alabama. Yet, the star QB stuck around the team and never wavered with his support.

Freshman quarterback Brock Glenn praised Travis postgame for his help throughout the season, including during bowl practices as he was slated to make his second career start.

"During the week in practice, after the practice he'd come up to me and tell me what he say, how I could do things better, and I tried to apply that to the best I could," Glenn said.

"Even out here in the game, going to the sideline after a drive, he was in my ear constantly giving me encouragement, constantly giving me advice. He's helped me tremendously."

Travis tweeted appreciation for the program and his five years as a Seminole postgame.

Once again, Travis showed why his unselfish love for the program makes him a favorite among teammates.

"Thank you Florida State University. Thank you to my teammates and coaches. What a journey and I wouldn’t change a thing. “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” God is great all the damn time," Travis tweeted.

Right away, DeLoach quote retweeted Travis' tweet and showed love back to his QB.

"My brother past life I want to thank you for making my time here the best I every had the journey of watching you grow and become the leader you is amazing you are a true Seminole and put on display your whole time of what it means to fight and I can’t thank you enough luv 13,!" DeLoach tweeted.

