Mike Norvell: Details, bonuses on contract extension for Florida State football head coach

Details of the contract extension Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell agreed to with the university in January were released Monday through a records request from USA Today.

Norvell, who was pursued by Alabama following the retirement of legendary head coach Nick Saban, signed his extension on Feb. 16, after he announced he would be sticking around in a Tweet on Jan. 12.

The new contract for Norvell runs through Dec. 31 of 2031, when he will make $10.835 million in the final year of his contract.

Here's a breakdown of his salary by year.

$9,785,000 in 2024

$9,935,000 in 2025

$10,085,000 in 2026

$10,235,000 in 2027

$10,385,000 in 2028

$10,535,000 in 2029

$10,685,000 in 2030

$10,835,000 in 2031

Per the USA Today coaches salary data, Norvell will be the seventh-paid coach during the 2023 season.

The full contract is below.

Contract bonuses

Norvell will make $100,000 for appearing in a conference championship game. He could make another $250K for winning the conference championship. The bonuses for a conference championship max out at $250K.

He could also make $100K for a non-playoff bowl game appearance.

An appearance in the College Football invitational in the first round he could make $250K, while a semifinal appearance could garner him $500K and $750K for a national championship. If Norvell and the Seminoles win their first national championship, he'd be eligible for a $950K bonus, which is the maximum for a post-season bowl in his contract.

Norvell could earn $50K for being named the conference coach of the year and $100K for national coach of the year. The bonuses are stacked together if he wins both.

Buy-out numbers

FSU is 31–17 under Novell in his first four seasons. He has gone 23-4 over the past two seasons, helping him earn interest around the nation for the top jobs, including Alabama.

The Seminoles went 13-1 last season, including going undefeated during the regular season and winning the ACC Championship.

Norvell, 42, won multiple Coach of the Year awards last season as a result of the strong year by the Seminoles.

2024: $6 million

2025: $4 million

2026: $3 million

2027-28: $2 million

2029: $1 million

2030-31: No termination fee

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Mike Norvell: Details on contract extension for FSU football head coach