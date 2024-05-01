Mike McDaniel: Crowded Dolphins backfield will create ‘supreme urgency’

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of mouths to feed in their backfield.

There’s Raheem Mostert, who led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last season, De’Von Achane, who averaged 7.8 yards per carry during an electric first season, and Jaylen Wright, a rookie taken with a pick that was acquired for a 2025 third-rounder.

Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed, and Chris Brooks are also set to compete for a roster spot and Pro Bowl fullback Alec Ingold can’t be forgotten either.

While too much talent at a position is a good problem to have, it still presents Mike McDaniel and his coaching staff with the challenge of giving those players opportunities to make an impact. But the coach only sees positives coming out of the situation.

“I think all players benefit,” McDaniel said. “There’s supreme urgency to do right with the ball if you deserve to have it. Yeah, the competition is fierce. I’m fired up because we have a group of competitors that will satisfy the thirst for them. It will be fierce.”

Last season, Mostert got more than double the carries of any other player on the team, finishing with 1,012 yards on 209 attempts. Achane had 103 carries and Wilson was third with 41. Ahmed and Brooks combined for another 41.

