Mike Macdonald says Seahawks have talked to Geno Smith and Drew Lock

The first personnel decision the Seattle Seahawks have to make this offseason may also be their most difficult one. Starting quarterback Geno Smith has performed well over the last two seasons and has a strong case to continue as QB1 going into the 2024 campaign. However, there are several good reasons to move on. If that’s the path they take, then the front office will have to move quick, because Smith’s contract has a bunch of guaranteed money that will hit the books on Friday.

Speaking on Monday with ESPN radio, Seattle’s new head coach Mike Macdonald said that the team has been speaking with Geno Smith as well as backup quarterback Drew Lock and acknowledged that the team has to make some decisions pretty soon.

Macdonald said he's been working thru the roster and "Drew and Geno have been the main guys that we've talked to." He didn't comment specifically on Smith's future, but speaking generally about the roster he said "there's some decisions that we've got to make here pretty soon." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) February 12, 2024

Lock will become a free agent in a few weeks and might be worth keeping around as a quality backup option, no matter what the Seahawks decide to do with Smith.

There’s been no official reporting on what might happen over the next few days. However, the arrival of new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb might be an indicator that Seattle is leaning towards moving on without Geno. While it’s not radically different than the offense that Smith ran in his last year at West Virginia, the best option to run Grubb’s scheme is Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., who’s also 10 years younger than Smith.

More Seahawks Wire stories

10-point blueprint for the Seahawks in the 2024 offseason

Marshawn Lynch shares a special message for 49ers fans

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire