CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Mike Hunter is making a return to Christiansburg High School.

Recently, Hunter was named the Blue Demons new athletic director. Hunter has more than two decades of coaching experience. Two years ago, Hunter was the head boys basketball coach.

Hunter was a star athlete at the old Alleghany High School and Ferrum College.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.