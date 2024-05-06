Mike DiMauro: Mustafa comes home and gives back to help the next generation

May 5—NEW LONDON — There are many inhabitants of the 06320 who proclaim devotion to their city — talking it more than walking it — often sounding like editorials that have forgotten the point they want to make.

And then you were there Sunday at Caulkins Park, withstanding winter weather on a spring day, realizing what love and loyalty really resemble. It's nothing more complicated than this: Merely living in New London doesn't make you a true New Londoner any more than standing in a garage makes you a car.

Enter New London native and Vanderbilt sophomore Mustafa Dannett, the former Whaler with 50,000 watts of charisma, giving back in his own way. Dannett could have been many other places Sunday, but chose to roam the green of Caulkins Park, to hold what he hopes will be an annual football clinic for the kids of the city.

A good 50 of them were there, too, learning the basics from Dannett, his friends and even some of his Vanderbilt teammates, who made their way here because they believe in the power of together. Young men occupying their Sunday coaching and encouraging and mentoring the kids who, left to their devices, might have otherwise spent the day on their devices.

"It's for the kids," Dannett was saying during a three-hour, rain-soaked session that ended with Mr. G's pizza, backpacks donated by Wireless Zone, awards and the very best role modeling possible.

"I wish I had something like this when I was younger," Dannett said. "We wanted it to be affordable (10 dollars) in the neighborhood and be a welcoming place for the kids to understand they can beat the odds, too."

A primer on Dannett, otherwise known as "Moose" to his friends and family: He was an all-area football player and wrestler who earned a full scholarship to Vanderbilt, where he has made the football team and the Dean's List. He is a former Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship winner.

There's also this: Dannett did not grow up in the section of the city with water views and private beaches. He could have fallen, in his words, "into the mix, all the wannabes, attention seekers and the gangbangers who aren't pushing you toward your goal."

"Growing up, my older brothers have been in trouble and influenced by the wrong things. Gang this, gang that. Things happened in life that have been a little rough. I've always known that's not something I want to be," he said.

"There was a point in time, like middle school, where I was a follower. But once I got older it wasn't okay to be a follower. I knew right from wrong."

This was part of his message Sunday to the kids.

"I wanted to be here for Moose," said Fitch graduate Nick Helbig, who played college football at Wesleyan and Wake Forest. "I love to get involved. Great way to spend the day."

Vanderbilt teammate Isaiah Fontan, who played at Capital Prep in Hartford: "I love giving back. And I know how much this means to Moose."

Clearly, others did as well. Jeanne Milstein, New London's Director of Human Services, was there. So was New London mayor Mike Passero, who upon seeing the generator the DJ was using to play music went kaput, left to get more gas and kept the party humming.

Community.

"I have a lot of people I want to thank," Dannett said between drills. "But none more than Miss Jane and Mr. Neal."

He was referring to Neal and Jane Bobruff, who have become friends and mentors to Dannett. Neal Bobruff, a New London native (and Harbor School graduate) is an attorney. Jane, a community volunteer. It would be difficult to find a non-profit board on which at least one of them does not or has not served.

Neal Bobruff: "This is kind of a homecoming for me, too. I played my first minor league (Little League) baseball game on this field in 1967."

Dannett: "I know Mr. Neal and Miss Jane would prefer to be background characters. But they continue to give back and give back and give back. I thank them and all my coaches and friends who made this possible."

And with that, Dannett went zipping about several different stations on the field. He was home again, Mustafa Dannett was, giving back to the city he loves and the kids he wants to beat the odds.

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro