Mike Bianchi: Donovan Mitchell, Paul George, Klay Thompson would love to play with Magic’s Paolo Banchero

ORLANDO, Fla. — Is it just me or do you think Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was sending a “make me an offer I can’t refuse” message to the Orlando Magic during his post-game interview Sunday after Mitchell and the Cavs rallied from 18 points down to eliminate the Magic in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series?

When being interviewed by ABC sideline reporter Lisa Salters after the game, Salters asked Mitchell what ignited the Cavs’ third-quarter run in Game 7, and before Mitchell answered the question he made a point of giving a shout-out to the Magic.

“First of all, I want to give credit to the Magic, man. They’ve got some dawgs over there. Jamahl Mosley is a phenomenal coach. Paolo Banchero is going to be a monster. Much respect to them. This wasn’t easy.”

Maybe I’m reading too much into it, but I believe Mitchell was essentially telling the Magic: “Hey, I’m going to be a free agent after next season, and I am impressed what you guys are building in Orlando. I’d love to come play with Paolo Banchero and for coach Jamahl Mosley.”

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Orlando is quickly becoming a free-agent destination because Banchero — only 21 years old — already has developed into the type of superstar other stars want to play with and because Mosley is one of the most respected and well-liked coaches in the league.

It used to be Orlando was never mentioned as a destination for any star player, but now the rumor mill is spinning out of control with reports that the Magic are in play for every big-name free agent on the market, including Paul George of the Clippers and Klay Thompson of the Warriors.

Said ESPN’s respected front-office insider Bobby Marks earlier this week: “There’s no place better to live than Florida. … There’s no state income tax. … The weather is beautiful 9 months a year. … I’ve been to the Orlando Magic practice facility and it is the nicest practice facility I’ve ever seen out of any team. It’s the five-star, Taj Mahal, Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Peninsula of practice facilities. They have a top-notch front office, they have a top-notch coach and the pieces are there for Orlando to go out in free agency and get a [star] shooter if they want.”

Personally, I don’t think the Magic should break the bank to sign an aging star like George and risk impeding the chemistry and ongoing development of Banchero and his young running mates Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.

I think Jeff Weltman, the president of basketball operations, should tweak the roster but not disrupt it by bringing in a mega-free agent.

“We don’t want to lose the North Star of our team,” Weltman said during the team’s exit interviews earlier this week. “Our three leading scorers are 22 and under.”

The good news is that Weltman and the team he has constructed finally has options.

For the first time in what seems like forever, the Magic’s North Star has the gravitational pull to attract other stars.