Mike and Jessica Trout announce birth of first child, named in honor of late brother

The Trout family has a new arrival.

Mike and Jessica Trout announced the birth of Beckham Aaron Trout on Saturday, born seven pounds, 10 ounces and 20.75 inches. The reigning MVP had been placed on the paternity list by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, and is reportedly expected to return to the lineup on Sunday.

Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love! 🤍



Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout 🖤 July 30, 2020 • 5:10pm • 7lb 10oz • 20.75in pic.twitter.com/yn2wqndT1U — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) August 1, 2020

Yes, the Trouts really gave their first child the initials B.A.T. However, the child’s middle name carries special significant for the couple, who married in 2017.

The younger Trout was named in honor of Jessica’s late brother Aaron Cox, who died at 24 two years ago. Cox had been a minor leaguer in the Angels organization, and a person whom Trout called his best friend.

Trout had considered sitting out season for child

Jessica’s pregnancy had caused Trout to consider sitting out the 2020 season until as late as right before opening day.

Trout specifically cited worries about the health risks of potential exposure to the coronavirus, worries that appear to be validated given that three different MLB teams — the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals — are currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks right now.

#Angels CF Mike Trout, whose wife is pregnant: "Honestly, I still don't feel that comfortable. It's gonna be tough. I've got to be really cautious these next couple weeks. I don't want to test positive. I don't want to bring it back to my wife. It's a tough situation we're in." — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) July 3, 2020

In the end, Trout announced to reporters that he was playing two days before opening day.

Mike Trout is a father. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

