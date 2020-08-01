Mike and Jessica Trout announce birth of first child, named in honor of late brother

Jack BaerWriter
Yahoo Sports

The Trout family has a new arrival.

Mike and Jessica Trout announced the birth of Beckham Aaron Trout on Saturday, born seven pounds, 10 ounces and 20.75 inches. The reigning MVP had been placed on the paternity list by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, and is reportedly expected to return to the lineup on Sunday.

Yes, the Trouts really gave their first child the initials B.A.T. However, the child’s middle name carries special significant for the couple, who married in 2017.

The younger Trout was named in honor of Jessica’s late brother Aaron Cox, who died at 24 two years ago. Cox had been a minor leaguer in the Angels organization, and a person whom Trout called his best friend.

Trout had considered sitting out season for child

Jessica’s pregnancy had caused Trout to consider sitting out the 2020 season until as late as right before opening day.

Trout specifically cited worries about the health risks of potential exposure to the coronavirus, worries that appear to be validated given that three different MLB teams — the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals — are currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks right now.

In the end, Trout announced to reporters that he was playing two days before opening day.

Mike Trout is a father. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
