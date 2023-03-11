Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Alpine skiing World Cup wins record

Mikaela Shiffrin

With wins on back-to-back days, Mikaela Shiffrin broke the career record for Alpine skiing World Cup victories, grabbing her 87th on Saturday in a slalom in Åre, Sweden.

Shiffrin prevailed by 92 hundredths of a second over Swiss Wendy Holdener combining times from two runs. Shiffrin raced on the 12th anniversary of her World Cup debut at age 15.

On Friday, she won a giant slalom in Åre to match Swede Ingemar Stenmark‘s record of 86 World Cup wins. Stenmark was a slalom and giant slalom star of the 1970s and ’80s and held the record since January 1982.

“After such an incredible day yesterday, I feel like no pressure [in the first run],” Shiffrin told Austrian broadcaster ORF between Saturday’s two runs.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Shiffrin is up to 13 World Cup wins this season, the most for any man or woman in one season since her record 17-victory campaign in 2018-19. She is expected to race three more times at next week’s World Cup Finals in Andorra, live on Peacock.

On Saturday, she became the third skier to eclipse 2,000 points in one World Cup season (Tina Maze scored 2,414 in 2013, and Shiffrin had 2,204 in 2019). Each race winner receives 100 points on a descending scale through one point for the 30th-place skier.

There is always another number to chase, and for Shiffrin, the obvious one is 100. She is expected to race at least through the next Winter Olympics in 2026, giving her at least three more World Cup seasons. She averaged eight wins per season since her first World Cup victory in December 2012.

Aside from that round number, these are the athletes with the most World Cup wins across Winter Olympics sports: Marit Bjørgen (114, cross-country skiing), Gunda Niemann-Stirnemann (98, speed skating) and Ole Einar Bjørndalen (95, biathlon).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Greatness recognizes greatness 🐐 Legends in sports and entertainment congratulate @MikaelaShiffrin on becoming the winningest World Cup alpine skier in history. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aomRhyw8Kd — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) March 11, 2023

More: Olympics

Marco Odermatt clinches World Cup overall title; can he break points record? Tyreek Hill entered to race in first track meet since 2014 Eric Frenzel, most decorated Olympic Nordic combined skier, sets retirement

Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Alpine skiing World Cup wins record originally appeared on NBCSports.com