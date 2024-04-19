Midgets find hope in first goal of the season

Apr. 19—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Midgets encountered their fourth loss on Thursday, but amidst the 6-1 defeat, a glimmer of hope emerged. The Midgets found solace in forward Ashlyn Wardell's determined strike, igniting a surge of offensive opportunities as they secured their first goal of the season against none other than Bismarck High, the same team they scored against first last year.

Despite the scoreline, the closing moments of the game found the Midgets pressing deep into the Demons' defensive territory, underscoring their hunger to compete.

"I think the goal gives us a little bit of hope that we can do better," Wardell remarked. "We are continuing to improve, and yes, we did have a rough start, but we can only go up from here."

The bulk of the scoring unfolded in the first half, with Bismarck High asserting a commanding 5-0 advantage. Midfielder Addison Massey spearheaded the offensive onslaught, notching two goals and two assists. Massey's deft ball control and dribbling prowess saw her navigate past Dickinson's defenders, securing consecutive goals from close range and earning accolades from spectators for her finesse.

Despite the relentless pressure, Midgets goalkeeper Adrianna Cox showcased her resilience, amassing eight saves and thwarting numerous corner kicks throughout the match.

While possession wasn't the primary issue for the Midgets, maintaining it proved challenging amidst lapses in passing accuracy and urgency. Isabella McLaughlin emerged as a key playmaker, showcasing her speed and tenacity on the flanks, and instrumental in setting up Wardell's goal.

McLaughlin sent a through pass to the left side of the box, allowing Wardell to slip past her defender and shoot.

The injury to McLaughlin in the latter stages of the game served as a rallying point for the Midgets, as they continued their attacking efforts. Despite registering only three shots on target, the Midgets emerged from the match emboldened, fueled by the prospect of future victories and a collective aspiration for greater success.