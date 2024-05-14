Midfielder Fox agrees new contract at Northampton

Northampton Town midfielder Ben Fox has signed a new 12-month contract, with an option for a further year.

The 26-year-old made 20 appearances in the 2023-24 season as the Cobblers finished 14th in League One.

Fox began his career at Burton Albion and had a season at Grimsby Town before joining Northampton in the summer of 2022.

"Supporters will have seen the quality he has and the impact he has made at the club so far," said manager Jon Brady.

"Ben is a player who we believe in, he has shown what he is capable of and we believe there is even more to come from him.

"Our record with Ben in the side was strong last season and we are looking forward to him staying a Cobbler."