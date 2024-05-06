Middlesex v Leicestershire abandoned as draw

Vitality County Championship, Division Two, Lord's (day four)

Leicestershire 306: Handscomb 109, Scriven 46, Ahmed 42; Bamber 4-68

Middlesex 407-8: Robson 162, du Plooy 131; Currie 2-66, Green 2-81

Middlesex (15 pts) drew with Leicestershire (12 pts)

Match scorecard

Middlesex's County Championship clash with Leicestershire ended in a damp squib of a draw with no play possible on the final day.

The hosts led by 101 with two wickets left going into day four of the Division Two clash but the rain which washed out the first day's action returned with a vengeance early on the final morning, drenching the outfield.

Umpires Paul Baldwin and Robert White gave the ground every chance to recover, calling an early tea at 15:10BST following a 14:35pm inspection.

However, further rain in the interim led to the abandonment at 15:25.

The hosts - for whom Jack Davies and Henry Brookes were one not out overnight -earn 15 points to Leicestershire's 12, leaving them both six behind leaders Sussex.

Middlesex, however, are above the Foxes in the table on games won.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.